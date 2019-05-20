Monday’s best deals include iPhone 7 for $230, SanDisk storage from $27, and Twelve South accessories

Today’s best deals from 9to5Toys include a refurbished iPhone 7, SanDisk microSD cards, and rarely discounted Twelve South accessories. Head below for more in this edition of 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Budget-friendly iPhone 7 deals return

Over at 9to5Toys, we love previous generation iPhone deals. While it may not be ideal for early adopters needing the latest tech, going with a slightly older model can mean big savings for kids, grandparents, and others. Today’s featured deal at Woot delivers an unlocked iPhone 7 with 128GB of storage for $230. This is a completely unlocked phone that’s over 50% less than Apple’s official refurbished offering. iPhone 7 has a 4.7-inch Retina display, 12MP camera, A10 chip, and more. Ships with a 90-day warranty. Grab JETech’s clear iPhone 7 case and leverage your savings into some extra protection. You’ll be able to keep your investment safe but also show off that beautiful black paint job.

Amazon offers notable SanDisk storage deals

SanDisk makes some of the best storage out there on the market today, and its popular line of microSDXC cards is on sale at Amazon. You can grab a 200GB card for $27 or upgrade to the 400GB model at $57. Either way, you’re scoring new or nearly all-time low prices at Amazon. Ideal for adding storage to your GoPro, DSLR, or Nintendo Switch. Best of all? It ships with an adapter so you can easily transfer content from one device to another.

Twelve South Apple accessories on sale

Amazon has a number of notable Twelve South accessory deals going this week, headlined by its BookBook for iPhone XS at $48 (Reg. $60). This specific model works for both iPhone X and XS with four storage slots for cards along with a side pocket for keeping receipts or cash. It also works as a stand, making FaceTime calls easier than ever. You’ll also find deals on Apple Watch accessories and more in our roundup.

