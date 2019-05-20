Microsoft Outlook for iOS updated with revamped Apple Watch notifications

Earlier this month, Microsoft released a useful update to its Outlook app for iOS with new Apple Watch Series 4 complications. Now, the company is back with another Apple Watch-focused update, bringing redesigned notifications for calendar events, emails, and reminders.

The new notifications allow you to quickly see email subject lines and content from your Apple Watch. You can also now see detailed event information through Apple Watch Outlook calendar notifications. Email notifications through Outlook also now vibrate on Apple Watch.

Here’s the full change log from Microsoft for today’s Outlook update on Apple Watch:

Stay calm, cool, and collected with our improved Apple Watch notifications. See important emails, reminders, and know where your next meeting is at a glance.

Earlier this month, Microsoft updated Outlook for Apple Watch with new complications for Apple Watch Series 4 users. The new complications are designed specifically for the Infograph and Infograph Modular watch faces. Last week’s update also included notable speed and performance improvements for Outlook on Apple Watch.

It’s nice to see Microsoft giving Outlook some much-needed love on Apple Watch, especially with today’s new notification features. Microsoft Outlook is available as a free download on the App Store.

