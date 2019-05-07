Microsoft Outlook on iOS adds new complications for Apple Watch Series 4

Microsoft has today released a nice update to its Outlook application on iOS. The update makes notable improvements to the Apple Watch application for Outlook, including new complications and more.

Microsoft says Outlook on Apple Watch should now be much snappier than before, with the company touting that it is now “lightning fast.” There are also new complications for the Apple Watch Series 4, which means you can take full advantage of the Infograph and Infograph Modular watch faces.

The new complications focus on the calendar features of Outlook, showing your upcoming events and their times.

Here’s Microsoft’s full change log for today’s update:

Our Apple Watch app is now lightning fast. See your next meeting at a glance by adding our new Series 4 complications to your watch face. Feel free to send us any comments or questions through our in-app support in Settings – we’d love to hear from you.

Microsoft has been improving Outlook for iOS at a rapid pace recently. Earlier this year, the app got a major overhaul to bring it in line with Microsoft’s other applications. Outlook for iOS will also soon add a dark mode option, which is sure to please many users. There’s currently no timeline for when that update might come, though.

Microsoft Outlook is available as a free download on the App Store.

