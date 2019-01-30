Microsoft brings updated Outlook design to all iOS users, dark mode still in development

Last month Microsoft brought an all-new design to its Outlook iOS app for beta testers. Now the changes are rolling out to all users. However, the promised dark mode is still in the works.

As noted by The Verge, Microsoft is bringing the latest Outlook design to all users. The biggest change is a shift from the all-white design in the previous iOS app to one that uses a bold blue header as seen above.

Microsoft hasn’t updated its images on the iTunes iOS app listing for Outlook yet, but the company previously told The Verge that the new design brings some unity to its mobile apps and brand.

“We’re bringing the family together, and we’re proud of our brand.” The blue was part of Android, but this latest design is clearly a bigger effort to move away from the all white design of Outlook for iOS that originally shipped as an app to compete with Apple’s built-in mail app.

Likely more exciting for many users, is Microsoft’s promise that it is working on a dark mode for Outlook for iOS. There’s no timeline right now on when that update may land.

For what it’s worth, last fall, we saw the company tease out macOS Mojave Dark Mode support for Microsoft Office and then launched it in December.

Outlook for iOS is free download from the App Store.

Image via The Verge

