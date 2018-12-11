Microsoft updates Office apps for Mac with Dark Mode, Continuity Camera support, more

Microsoft has today released an update to its Office 365 suite for the Mac. Today’s update brings full compatibility with the latest macOS release, Mojave. It also now supports Mojave’s system-wide Dark Mode feature, making all the window chrome dark instead of a stark white.

Microsoft says Dark Mode support is available in Microsoft Word, Excel, Powerpoint, and Outlook as of now. Of course, macOS Mojave is required as Dark Mode in the Microsoft suite of apps is dependant upon your system appearance settings.

This is a welcome update as users can now fully take advantage of macOS Mojave’s Dark Mode without being distracted while typing an essay, creating a spreadsheet, or putting the finishing touches on a Powerpoint.

The new update also includes support for Apple’s Continuity Camera feature, which allows you to take a photo on your iPhone and add it to your PowerPoint with ease. PowerPoint will also be getting new proofreading tools to help with grammar and spelling.

Outlook is seeing minor updates with new additions such as being able to share your calendar, view appointments across multiple time zones, and being able to see who’s attending a calendar event.

Today’s update brings the suite to version 16.20.18120801 and is available as a free download for current subscribers. Are you excited that more apps are getting Dark Mode support on macOS Mojave? Let us know in the comments below!

