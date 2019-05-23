First 8-core MacBook Pro performance gains spotted in Geekbench results

The first Geekbench results have landed today for the new 8-core MacBook Pro. Both the single-core and multi-core scores show improvements for the new notebook over the last generation MacBook Pro, with the multi-core result coming close to Apple’s claim of up to 40% faster performance.

Spotted by MacRumors, performance results for the new 8-core MacBook Pro were posted to Geekbench today. The single-core score came in at 5879 for the new notebook compared to 5348 for the 2018 MacBook Pro. That’s almost a 10% increase in performance.

Meanwhile, the 2019 MacBook Pro saw a multi-core score of 29184 as it leveraged the new 8-core Intel i9 processor, showing a roughly 29% improvement over the 22620 that the 6-core 2018 MacBook Pro earned.

Apple is touting that the new 8-core MacBook Pro can offer up to a 40% performance improvement with certain workflows like 3D renderings in Autodesk Maya. It also says the new machine is up to two times faster with render speeds than a quad-core 15-inch MacBook Pro. Time will tell as the 8-core variant hits the market if some applications will see these gains.

When it announced the new MacBook Pros, Apple also gave some examples of performance gains for other applications comparing the new 8-core model to the previous quad-core 15-inch MacBook Pro in its testing.

Music producers can play back massive multi-track projects with up to two times more Alchemy plug-ins in Logic Pro X.

3D designers can render scenes up to two times faster in Maya Arnold.

Photographers can apply complex edits and filters up to 75 percent faster in Photoshop.

Developers can compile code up to 65 percent faster in Xcode.

Scientists and researchers can compute complex fluid dynamics simulations up to 50 percent faster in TetrUSS.

Video editors can edit up to 11 simultaneous multicam streams of 4K video in Final Cut Pro X.

Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro with the 8-core Intel i9 processor starts at $2799.

