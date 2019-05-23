New iPad Air hits all-time low, HomePod is $194, and MacBook Pro deals today only

The new iPad Air hits an all-time low price, refurb HomePod is yours at $194, and Apple’s mid-2018 MacBook Pro is on sale. Hit the jump for the rest of today’s best deals in this edition of 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New iPad Air drops to all-time low prices

Apple’s 2019 iPad Air is getting a $40 price drop at Amazon and B&H, marking the best prices we’ve seen since it was announced earlier this year. B&H is of course offering tax savings for shoppers in select states at the time of purchase. Apple’s latest iPad Air sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, 8MP and 7MP cameras, and support for Apple Pencil. All of which is powered by the new A12 64-bit SoC processor. Make the most of your savings today and grab a new case as well. This option from MoKo has excellent ratings and is available in various colors.

HomePod deal delivers Siri, more for $194

HomePod deals are becoming harder to find these days since Apple officially dropped the price to $299. Today we’ve spotted a deal on a certified refurbished model for $194. Complete with a 90-day warranty, you’ll have added peace of mind with this purchase. This offer is the best price we’ve tracked all-time on Apple’s Siri-equipped smart speaker.

Amazon’s Gold Box has mid-2018 MacBook Pros on sale

Today’s Amazon Gold Box includes the mid-2018 MacBook Pro in certified refurbished condition from $1,330 shipped. You can save upwards of $469 off the regular price, which delivers some of the best value we’ve seen to date. Check out the entire sale right here.

9to5Mac’s Deal of the Month

Save big on HP displays, accessories, printers, and much more via its Memorial Day Sale on now. Our top picks: