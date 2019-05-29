Apple’s 2019 iPad Air returns to all-time low pricing, take $700 off Retina 5K iMacs, and Anker iPhone cases highlight the best deals from Wednesday. Head below for more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

2019 iPad Air returns to all-time low price

Amazon and B&H are currently taking up to $40 off Apple’s 2019 iPad Air. This is a match of our previous mention as well as a return to all-time low pricing. Apple’s latest iPad Air sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, 8MP and 7MP cameras, and support for Apple Pencil. All of which is powered by the new A12 64-bit SoC processor. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Make the most of your savings today and grab a new case as well. This option is available in various colors and offers enough protection without adding too much bulk. It also sports sleep and wake functionality, so you can easily use it in tandem with your new iPad Air.

Today only, save $700 on Apple’s 27-inch Retina 5K iMac

B&H offers Apple’s previous generation 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.8GHz/8GB/2TB for $1,599 shipped. That’s a $700 savings off the original price and $140 less than our previous mention. Apple’s iMac is a great all-in-one solution for those wanting a powerful desktop with a gorgeous built-in display. With the 2017 iMac 5K you’ll get two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a quad-core processor, and more, making it a capable machine for any task.

Anker iPhone accessory sale starts at $4

Anker’s Amazon storefront has iPhone cases and screen protectors on sale from $4. You’ll find compatible accessories for iPhone 7/8/Plus and X/S/R/Max. Deals are roughly 50% off the regular going rate in most instances and a return to Amazon’s all-time low price.

9to5Mac’s Deal of the Month

Save big on HP displays, accessories, printers, and much more via its Memorial Day Sale on now. Our top picks: