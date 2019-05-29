Report: US comes in 30th place for average 4G speeds with South Korea, Norway, and Canada leading the world

A new report from Opensignal today takes a look at mobile network experiences around the world and ranked 87 countries based on average download and upload speeds, 4G availability, video experience, and latency. While the US performed well for 4G availability, it fell short of many countries for the other metrics.

The study notes that South Korea was the only country to have higher than 50 Mbps average mobile network download speeds. Norway came in second place with 48.2 Mbps while Canada and The Netherlands came in third and fourth with average download speeds of 42 Mbps.

On the eve of 5G’s launch, South Korea was the only country where smartphone users enjoyed average mobile Download Speeds over 50 Mbps, although Norway was close behind with 48.2 Mbps. Then there was a bit of a drop in speeds to the next two countries, Canada and the Netherlands, where we measured Download Speed Experience at just over 42 Mbps. The remaining six of the top 10 markets scored in the 33- 40 Mbps range. The global average score of the 87 countries we analyzed was 17.6 Mbps — barely a third of the top score. The US had an average mobile network download speed of 21.3 Mbps. That was just above the 17.6 Mbps average for all 87 countries involved in the study and put the US in 30th place overall. The one metric the US did score quite high was with 4G availability, landing in 5th place with 93% of users in the study having access to 4G. Opensignal attributes the improvement of 4G availability in the US to the rivalry between carriers. One of the standout countries to feature in the top five of our 4G Availability rankings was the U.S. The country is distinctly mid-table across all of our other key award metrics but managed a fifth-place finish in 4G Availability. In our most recent Mobile Network Experience USA report, we saw Verizon overtake T-Mobile following a fierce battle in this metric. This rivalry has driven up 4G Availability in the country, leading to a world-class position for the U.S. in our rankings. But other than availability, the US scored low across the board coming in 58th for video experience, 50th for latency experience, and 39th for upload speeds. Opensignal’s mobile network experience report is based on data from 43 million devices collected from January to March this year. Read the full report here.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: