Apple announces winners of the 2019 Apple Design Awards at WWDC

At WWDC this evening, Apple officially announced the winners of the Apple Design Awards for 2019. The company gives an Apple Design Award to the applications that it feels best represent its different platforms.

Apple Design Award recipients receive a pretty hefty swag bag from Apple including:

512GB iPhone XS

AirPods

12.9-inch iPad Pro with Apple Pencil

Apple Watch Series 4

Maxed out MacBook Pro

Maxed out iMac Pro

Apple TV 4K

An all-aluminum trophy

Exposure in the App Store

Winners this year include a wide array of applications, ranging from puzzle games for the iPhone to powerful image editors for the iPad and much more. Here are all of the winners of this year’s Apple Design Awards, which the company says excel at design, technology, and innovation.

Ordia is a one-finger action game where you play as a new life form taking its first leaps into a strange and hazardous world.Jump, bounce, stick and slide your way through rich and vibrant environments. Guiding each creature to safety in a primordial world filled with various perils, challenges and surprises. With 30 levels to complete, plus extra challenge modes, bonus levels and achievements to unlock Ordia is a unique and challenging game with hours of gameplay.

Bringing the legendary Moleskine notebook experience to iOS, Flow is an all-new way to create simple drawings, complex works of art, and beautiful notes all on your iPad and iPhone. Flow has been built from the ground up with creators in mind, offering dozens of combinations for paper types, colors, and tools. And by pairing our custom drawing technology with Apple Pencil, Flow feels as responsive as drawing on real paper.

The Gardens Between is a single-player adventure-puzzle game about time, memory and friendship. Best friends Arina and Frendt fall into a series of vibrant, dreamlike island gardens peppered with everyday objects from their childhood. Together they embark on an emotional journey that examines the significance of their friendship: the memories they’ve built, what must be let go, and what should never be left behind.

Asphalt 9: Legends features an extensive roster of real hypercars from renowned manufacturers such as Ferrari, Porsche, Lamborghini and W Motors. Pick your dream ride and race across spectacular locations around the world. Leave your limits in the dust and become a Legend of the Track!

Pixelmator Photo is a photo editor unlike any other. It features a collection of nondestructive, desktop-class color adjustments. A set of gorgeous presets inspired by analog photography. A magical Repair tool to remove unwanted objects. Full support for editing RAW images. Artificial intelligence that automatically improves photos like a pro photographer. And it’s designed exclusively for iPad, bringing the most native and intuitive editing experience imaginable.

A chilled out puzzle game to help you relax and find your groove. From the creators of the Apple Design Award winning Old Man’s Journey, a new musical puzzle game about feeling the rhythm to find the solution.

Butterfly iQ provides whole body ultrasound imaging with just one probe. Scan – 18 clinical presets and familiar touch interactions for unprecedented ease of use.

Upload – Capture images or clips and upload to your HIPAA compliant Butterfly Cloud.

Review – Access your archives anywhere from mobile or desktop.

Thumper is rhythm violence: classic action, blistering speed, and brutal physicality. You are a space beetle. Brave the void and confront a maniacal giant head. With this special pocket edition, you can play all nine epic levels with one hand. Hurtle forward, master new moves, and survive terrifying boss battles. Propelled by a pounding original soundtrack, you’ll feel every crushing impact. To reach synesthetic bliss, you must conquer rhythm hell.

The Future of Basketball Training is Here. HomeCourt is a revolutionary basketball training companion. Our proprietary mobile AI technology will track, record, and provide deep analysis of all your shots and workouts using only your iPhone’s camera.

