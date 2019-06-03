macOS Catalina will be available this fall for these compatible Mac models

macOS Catalina will be available this fall as a free software update this fall for Macs introduced in mid-2012 or later.

That means, the following Macs are able to update and install the new macOS 10.15:

12-inch MacBook

MacBook Air, 2012 and later

MacBook Pro, 2012 and later

Mac mini, 2012 and later

iMac, 2012 and later

iMac Pro

Mac Pro, 2013 and later

This means that almost all Macs that could update to Mojave can continue the upgrade path to Catalina.

macOS Catalina features new Music, Podcasts and TV apps, updates to the Photos interface, a brand new Reminders app, extended desktop in Safari, updates to Markdown, Screen Time on macOS and the new ‘Find My’ app.