9to5Mac Happy Hour 228: WWDC 2019 impressions: iOS 13, watchOS 6, macOS Catalina and tvOS 13

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s major WWDC 2019 keynote, including what’s new in iOS 13, iPadOS 13, watchOS 6, macOS Catalina, and tvOS 13.

Stories we discuss in this episode:

