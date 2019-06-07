9to5Mac Happy Hour 228: WWDC 2019 impressions: iOS 13, watchOS 6, macOS Catalina and tvOS 13

- Jun. 7th 2019 9:02 am PT

0

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s major WWDC 2019 keynote, including what’s new in iOS 13, iPadOS 13, watchOS 6, macOS Catalina, and tvOS 13.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneInGoogle Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by MacStadium: Get 50% off your first two months of a Mac mini subscription now w/ code 9TO5MAC and sign up to get more information about MacStadium’s new Orka platform.

Sponsored by CapterraVisit Capterra.com/HappyHour today and join the millions of people who use Capterra each month.

Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: Go to LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR and get $50 OFF toward your first job post!

Stories we discuss in this episode:

Follow Zac:

Instagram @apollozac

Twitter @apollozac

Follow Benjamin:

Twitter @bzamayo

Follow 9to5Mac:

Instagram @9to5mac

Twitter @9to5mac

Facebook

Listen & Subscribe:

Share your thoughts!

Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!

MacStadium Private Cloud for Mac

Guides

9to5Mac Podcasts

9to5Mac Podcasts
9to5Mac Happy Hour

9to5Mac Happy Hour

A weekly podcast discussing the latest in Apple and technology.

About the Author

Zac Hall's favorite gear

Sony RX100 IV

Sony RX100 IV
Beats Powerbeats Pro

Beats Powerbeats Pro