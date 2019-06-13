The B&H Apple Savings Event headlines today’s best deals, along with new Amazon all-time lows on iPad Air and a 1-day PNY storage Gold Box. Hit the jump for more in this episode of the 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

B&H Apple Savings Event offers big discounts

The annual B&H Apple Savings Event is now live with up to $900 off Macs, iPads, and various Apple Watch models. Inside this sale, you’ll find some of the best deals of the year, particularly if you’re willing to go with previous generation devices. Of course, B&H only charges tax at the time of purchase in select states. Headlining is hefty discounts on Apple Watch Series 3, which drops by as much as $400 in today’s sale. Sweetening this deal even further is the inclusion of a FREE Belkin Watch band in your choice of various colors, a $40 value. Deals start at $289 with a primary focus on Cellular models, with each of today’s offers being the best we can find from trusted retailers. Check out the rest of today’s sale right here.

Latest iPad Air sees new Amazon all-time lows

Amazon is taking $40 off various iPad Air models, including cellular configurations. This marks new all-time low prices at Amazon by $10. Most of the Wi-Fi models are $30 off at this time. Apple’s latest iPad Air sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, 8MP and 7MP cameras, and support for Apple Pencil. All of which is powered by the new A12 64-bit SoC processor.

Amazon’s PNY Gold Box offers deals from $5.50

Today’s Amazon Gold Box delivers up to 60% off PNY storage with deals starting at $5.50. This is a great chance to save on microSD cards, flash drives, solid-state drives, and more. You can find all of our top picks right here.

9to5Mac Deal of the Month: Get 15% off the Slope stand for iPhone and iPad from Wiplabs w/ code 9to5mac2019

Featured in the MoMA (Museum of Modern Art) Design Stores, Slope is the ultimate iPhone/iPad stand featuring a beautiful patented design made from the same brushed and anodized finish as an iMac or Macbook. It utilizes a unique suction technology with thousands of microscopic air pockets that grip your device snuggly at the perfect viewing angle. Available in two sizes for both smartphones and tablets.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Spigen Universal Kickstand Review: Must-have $10 iPhone/Android accessory? [Video]

Ricoh THETA Z1 Hands-on: Easy to use 360 camera with pro features [Video]

Plugable Red Switch Mechanical Keyboard Review: Simple smooth operator [Video]