Monday’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break includes 2019 MacBook Pro deals at new all-time lows, plus a new iTunes TV show sale from $20, and Logitech’s popular solar Mac Keyboard sees a rare discount. Head below for all of today’s best offers.

2019 MacBook Pro deals deliver Amazon all-time low prices

This weekend, Amazon discounted the new 2019 MacBook Pro by up to $199. Outside of an exclusive offer last month, this is amongst the best MacBook Pro deals we’ve seen to date along with a new Amazon all-time low. Apple’s latest release features a redesigned keyboard, the usual Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID features, along with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and more. Check out our hands-on review for more.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from AmazonBasics that delivers four USB-A ports for around $15.

iTunes launches award-winning TV sale

iTunes surprised with an award-winning TV show sale today, with a number of complete series marked down to as little as $20. Each of these titles are around 50% off and will become a permanent addition to your collection. Our top picks include Mad Men, Dexter, Masters of Sex, The Office, and many others. Check out the entire sale here for more top picks.

Power your Mac keyboard with the sun

Amazon is offering a rare discount on the Logitech K750 Solar Mac Keyboard at $39.99 shipped. That’s a 33% savings from the regular going rate and the second-best price we’ve seen in 2019. With built-in solar panels, you won’t have to worry about charging your keyboard. It’s also made for Macs, so you’ll have access to all of the shortcut keys you would expect.

