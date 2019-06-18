Kanex unveils 6-in-1 USB-C dock for iPad Pro, works with Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio

Kanex has launched its new iAdapt 6-in-1 Multiport USB-C Docking Station today for the 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Featured ports on the new hub include USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack, microSDXC card slot, and more.

Kanex announced the new USB-C iPad Pro dock in a press release today:

“Our new docking station for the iPad provides six ports for enabling connections to more external devices to create for personal, school or work,” said Tracy Thomas, director of marketing, Kanex. “Since its small and slides securely onto the top of your iPad, it can be taken and used where ever you go.”

The iAdapt 6-in-1 Multiport USB-C Docking Station makes use of a different design that slides on to the top corner of the iPad Pro while a short cable connects the dock to the iPad’s USB-C port. It also comes with a bumper accessory so that the iAdapt dock works with Apple’s Smart Folio Keyboard.

Kanex iAdapt 6-in-1 Multiport USB-C Docking Station Features

USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C Port (transfer speeds up to 5 Gbps)

USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A Port

HDMI Port

3.5mm Audio Jack

UHS-I SDXC & microSDXC Card Slots

Supports Device Charging up to 60W

Supports 2K @ 60 Hz Video Output

Supports HDCP 2.2 and 1.4

Integrated USB Type-C Cable

The dock is priced at $99 with B&H Photo taking pre-orders now. Deliveries are slated to start later this month. The iAdapt will compete with existing offerings from Satechi and Hyper.

Read more about the iAdapt 6-in-1 Multiport USB-C Docking Station on Kanex’s website.

