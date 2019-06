John and Rambo dive deeper into backend-driven UIs using SwiftUI, as well as transparent backgrounds for third party apps, and the potential of using NFC for automation purposes. That, and more reflections on this year’s WWDC announcements, and whether the Mac Pro is actually designed for developers.

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/06/MFDvjYAVuS_StacktraceEp41.mp3

