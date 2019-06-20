Latest Apple AirPods hit a new Amazon all-time low price, today’s Logitech Gold Box has deals from $15, and Apple Watch Series 4 is $80 off. Head below for more in this episode of the 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Latest Apple AirPods with wireless charging case on sale

Amazon has the latest Apple AirPods with wireless charging case for $180. That’s a $19 savings off the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve seen. Apple’s latest AirPods feature upgraded internals and the new wireless charging case, which allows you to power up your earbuds on most Qi chargers. Of course, you’ll have all the usual Hey Siri and touch controls that you’re used to. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Amazon’s Logitech Gold Box delivers deals on Mac accessories

Amazon is back today with one of its most popular Gold Box promotions, with deals from $15 and up to 40% off Logitech accessories. Notable offers include MX Sound 2.0 at $60, which is 25% off and one of the best prices we’ve tracked to date. You’ll also find savings on gaming mice, keyboards, and much more in this promotion. Check out the entire sale right here.

Apple Watch Series 4 $80 off

ABT, an Apple authorized retailer, offers Apple Watch Series 4 44mm GPS + Cellular with Seashell Sport Loop for $449 shipped. That’s an $80 savings off the regular going rate. Apple Watch delivers a complete redesign with a larger watch face and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone.

Exclusive special offer for 9to5Mac readers

Get a free USB-C Travel Dock ($50 value) with the purchase of OWC’s latest 14-port Thunderbolt 3 Dock with code 9TO5DOCK when you add both items to your cart.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Urbanears Ralis Portable Speaker Review: Bring the party this summer [Video]

Spigen Universal Kickstand Review: Must-have $10 iPhone/Android accessory? [Video]

Ricoh THETA Z1 Hands-on: Easy to use 360 camera with pro features [Video]