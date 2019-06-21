Netflix ‘pop-out player’ picture-in-picture feature showing up for some Mac users on the web

Netflix is testing a new picture-in-picture feature with its web app with some Mac users noting the new option. Currently called the “pop-out player,” the PiP option lets users keep an eye on content while using other apps.

As spotted by Engadget, the pop-up player is currently limited to an unknown number of users via a picture-in-picture button on the bottom right-hand side of the web app. The image above and below shows off the new option running on Google Chrome on a Mac.

Here’s how Netflix describes the new pop-out player:

Multi-task while it stays on top of other windows and applications

To resize it, click and drag the corners

To close it, click the X in the player, Back to Browse, or close this tab

Subtitles aren’t currently supported in the pop-out player

There was a least one report from a Netflix user who saw this option pop up earlier this month, with one team member at Engadget also seeing the new feature. We haven’t seen the pop-up player button show up yet.

Are you seeing the new picture-in-picture Netflix option on the web with your Mac? Let us know down in the comments!

