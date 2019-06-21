Netflix ‘pop-out player’ picture-in-picture feature showing up for some Mac users on the web

- Jun. 21st 2019 10:49 am PT

0

Netflix is testing a new picture-in-picture feature with its web app with some Mac users noting the new option. Currently called the “pop-out player,” the PiP option lets users keep an eye on content while using other apps.

As spotted by Engadget, the pop-up player is currently limited to an unknown number of users via a picture-in-picture button on the bottom right-hand side of the web app. The image above and below shows off the new option running on Google Chrome on a Mac.

Here’s how Netflix describes the new pop-out player:

  • Multi-task while it stays on top of other windows and applications
  • To resize it, click and drag the corners
  • To close it, click the X in the player, Back to Browse, or close this tab
  • Subtitles aren’t currently supported in the pop-out player

There was a least one report from a Netflix user who saw this option pop up earlier this month, with one team member at Engadget also seeing the new feature. We haven’t seen the pop-up player button show up yet.

Netflix picture-in-picture pop-up player

Are you seeing the new picture-in-picture Netflix option on the web with your Mac? Let us know down in the comments!

Zugu Muse iPad mini case

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Mac

Mac

Apple’s Mac lineup consists of MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro, and Mac Mini. The Mac runs macOS for its operating system.
Netflix

Netflix

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

EarBuddyz

EarBuddyz

Awesome AirPods and EarPods covers that create a snug fit!
Anker 30W USB-C Power Adapter

Anker 30W USB-C Power Adapter

Solid fast charger for iPhone and iPad. Works for MacBooks too.