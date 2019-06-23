‘Harry Potter: Wizards Unite’ AR game now available in 25 additional countries

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is the latest augmented reality from Pokémon GO creator Niantic. It launched earlier this week in a handful of countries, and now it has expanded to 25 additional countries.

The new countries include Canada, India, Mexico, and many more. The staged rollout is likely an attempt on Niantic’s part to ensure stability for users and prevent overloaded servers. Here is the full list of new countries:

Austria, Belgium, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland

If Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is still not available in your country, Niantic says that it will continue to roll out to additional countries “soon.”

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite uses augmented reality to allow users to explore real world neighborhood and cities, allowing you to cast spells and defeat confounding magic:

As you step outside and explore the world, the Map will reveal Traces of magic that indicate the location of Foundables. These Traces are found at various real-world locations and trigger richly detailed 3D encounters in full 360-degree advanced AR. You’ll need to cast a variety of spells to defeat the confounding magic surrounding the Foundables in order to safely return them to the wizarding world.

The game is available on the App Store as a free download with in-app purchases ranging from $0.99 to $99.

