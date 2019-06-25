TwelveSouth launches HiRise Wireless stand, features removable Qi charging pad for travel and AirPods charging

TwelveSouth today launched a new accessory for iPhone and AirPods owners: the Twelve South HiRise Wireless. It’s the latest incarnation of their popular HiRise vertical stand.

The vertical stand features a Qi charging pad, holding your phone upright on your desk whilst it wirelessly charges. The Qi ‘Power Disc’ is independent and can be removed from the stand if you want to take it without you on-the-go to charge your iPhone or AirPods.

The stand is made of metal with a chrome finish and soft leather base for the phone to rest on. Vertical stands have become more popular with recent generations of iPhone featuring Face ID unlock rather than fingerprint biometrics. By being stood upright, it’s easy to look at your iPhone to unlock it and use it whilst at your desk.

The ability to remove the Qi pad means this is essentially a 2-in-1 accessory; a desk stand and a small portable Qi charger. When you are at home, the Qi charger can slot back into the stand for safe-keeping and charge any iPhone docked into it. The Qi Power Disc is 10-watt compatible so it supports the fastest speed wireless charging that iPhones offer.

It features a USB-C port for power, so you can use the same cables that come with new MacBooks or iPad Pro devices, and the box includes a USB-C to USB-A charge cable for universal device compatibility.

AirPods became Qi-compatible with the second-generation AirPods with wireless charging case. Apple also sells the AirPods wireless charging case as a standalone item.

Remember, Qi-charging was introduced with the iPhone in 2017; iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR all feature wireless charging.

TwelveSouth accessories are primarily targeted at Apple users, but of course Qi inductive charging is an industry standard so this vertical stand will work with Android phones as well as iPhones.

The HiRise Wireless is on sale now for $79.99. Find out more details on TwelveSouth’s website.