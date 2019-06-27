Apple recruits veteran ad executive to lead marketing communications integration

Apple has created a new marketing executive position that will be filled by Nick Law, a veteran in the creative industry. Law will join Apple as its vice president of marketing communications integration, or “marcom.”

As reported by AdWeek, Law will be tasked with leading Apple’s digital-first approach among its marketing and communication teams. He’ll play a role in TV, retail, digital ads, and media strategy, Apple confirmed.

Law has a storied career in the creative advertising industry, spending 17 years at the agency R/GA and a year at agency holding company Publicis as its COO.

Apple tapped Law based on his role as one of the industry’s leading innovators when it comes to connecting with customers across a range of digital platforms in ways that feel native and relevant, according to the brand. At R/GA, Law and his teams received global praise for projects that redefined the potential of what an agency could create for its clients, such as the Nike+ platform and Fuelband integration, which won the Cannes Lions Titanium Grand Prix in 2012.

At Apple, Law will report to Tor Myhren, Apple’s VP of marketing communications. In a memo to his Publicis colleagues, Law said working with Apple is a once in a lifetime opportunity:

Not only have I enjoyed my time at Publicis, I’ve been energized by the ambition and relentless transformation of the Groupe. Publicis has the right plan, right model and the right people to solve the big challenges clients are facing. I wish I could continue to be a part of the journey⁠—but the once in a lifetime opportunity to work with a brand I’ve admired my whole life was too good to ignore.

