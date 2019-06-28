The latest 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro are discounted by $249 today, plus deals on 2019 MacBook Pro, and iPhone 8 at $330. You’ll find all of today’s best offers and more in this 9to5Toys Lunch Break episode.

iPad Pro deals take $249 off at Amazon

Amazon is currently taking $249 off both 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. This is the second best offer we’ve seen in 2019 at Amazon, where both Wi-Fi and cellular models are on sale. Apple’s latest iPad Pro sports a new Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers and up to 10 hours of battery life, all of which is powered by Apple’s new A12X Bionic chip. Put your savings to good use and grab the second generation Apple Pencil.

2019 MacBook Pro hits new all-time low

Apple latest 13- and 15-inch MacBook is being discounted by up to $299. This is a new all-time low on select models, including the high-end 15-inch 512GB configuration. You can see the full lot of deals right here. Apple’s latest MacBook Pro features an 8-core Intel i9 processor paired with a 4GB Radeon Pro 560X graphics card, giving you more than enough power for anything you need to do. Whether you’re doing on-the-go video editing, photo manipulation, or just wanting to enjoy some games, this MacBook Pro does it all. Learn more about Apple’s latest MacBook Pro in our review. Make sure to pick up an extra case to keep your investment safe. This model comes in various color and sizes to fit either of today’s featured deal.

iPhone 8 gets 1-day refurb deal to $330

Today only, Woot offers the refurbished Apple iPhone 8 for $330. Apple typically charges $499 for this model in refurbished condition when it’s in-stock. Today’s deal is $30 less than our previous mention. iPhone 8 offers a 4.7-inch Retina display, A11 chip, Touch ID and a 12MP camera. Woot promises these phones will be in working order with the usual physical wear you’d expect on a refurbished device. Ships with a 90-day warranty.

9to5Mac Deal of the Month: Get 15% off the Slope stand for iPhone and iPad from Wiplabs w/ code 9to5mac2019

Featured in the MoMA (Museum of Modern Art) Design Stores, Slope is the ultimate iPhone/iPad stand featuring a beautiful patented design made from the same brushed and anodized finish as an iMac or MacBook. It utilizes a unique suction technology with thousands of microscopic air pockets that grip your device snuggly at the perfect viewing angle. Available in two sizes for both smartphones and tablets.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Bose Frames Review: Love the look and sound, not sure about Bose AR yet [Video]

Synology DS419slim Review: Up to 20TB 4-Bay NAS in the palm of your hand [Video]

Urbanears Ralis Portable Speaker Review: Bring the party this summer [Video]