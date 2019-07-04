Need to figure out the serial number of your Apple Watch? Follow along for how to find it even if you can’t read the serial number on the watch itself.

Apple has removed serial numbers from the back of its iPhones, but Apple Watches still feature them printed on the wearables. However, if the serial number is too small to read or has worn off, we’ll cover how to find it in settings as well as a few other ways.

How to find the serial number on your Apple Watch

In settings

Open Settings on your Apple Watch Swipe down and tap General → About Swipe down to find your serial number

You can also head to the Watch app on your iPhone and find the serial number under General → About.

On your watch

For the original Apple Watch, the serial number is printed on the back of the watch For Apple Watch Series 1 and later, it is found inside the band slot as shown below

Other options

If for some reason you can’t find your serial number with the above options, you’ll also find it on the original box The serial number should also be on the orignal receipt of your Apple Watch

If you stil can’t find your Apple Watch serial number, reach out to Apple Support to see about any other options.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: