Six best travel accessories for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac

Getting ready for vacation, business travel, or just want some ideas to improve charging, organizing, and using your Apple devices on the go? After hands-on testing, we’ve rounded up six of the best travel accessories for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, and more.

Whether you do lots of extended travel, short trips, or just take your Apple gear with you to and from work every day, these accessories offer lots of value and are made to last.

Best travel accessories for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac

After using this for several months, I’ve found the mophie 3-in-1 travel charger with official MagSafe support to be the quintessential Apple accessory for powering devices on the go.

Highlights include a premium fabric and highly portable design, full 15W MagSafe wireless charging for iPhone plus dedicated spots for Apple Watch and AirPods all powered by one USB-C cable (brick included too).

It comes with a neat travel case to keep everything perfectly organized and ready to go.

Check out all the details in my full review here. The mophie 3-in-1 travel charger retails for $149.99 but the company usually offers 20% off.

It can be tough to find a multi-device power bank that includes an integrated Apple Watch charger from a trusted brand.

The Satechi Quatro is a versatile 10,000 mAh workhorse that can charge iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch, and more simultaneously.

Along with the Qi wireless pad and built-in Apple Watch charger, you’ve got up to 18W output with the USB-C port and 12W with the USB-A port.

Coming in a slick design with a metal frame, the Satechi Quatro is a fantastic Apple accessory usually priced at $99.

I’ve had this tech organizer for over two years and it’s held up super well. Along with the top-notch materials and build quality, Native Union’s Stow Organizer includes a mix of pockets, elastic straps, a waterproof zipper, and more.

Fine details include an Apple Pencil holder, an interior slim zippered pocket for small items, and an easy-to-access open exterior pocket.

In addition to everything I regularly pack, I can also fit a 27,000 mAh portable battery in this organizer when needed.

You can usually pick up the Native Union Stow Organizer for ~$60.

This is a clever iPhone accessory from mophie. Along with a 10,000 mAh battery and the MagSafe compatibility for iPhone 12 and 13 (or any smartphone with the included snap ring adapter) the snap+ powerstation stand has a built-in kickstand.

But mophie included one more handy feature, an integrated 1/4-20 standard tripod socket to easily use your iPhone and charge up in a variety of scenarios.

You can find the snap+ powerstation stand direct from mophie for $69.95.

Satechi’s new line of GaN USB-C chargers is awesome for powering up iPhone, iPad, and MacBook – even all three simultaneously. My favorite is the super-compact 66W 3-port model that comes in a package not much bigger than an AirPods Pro case.

The 66W 3-port USB-C GaN Charger goes for just $55 while its bigger 3-port brother with 108W total output is available for $75.

Even though cloud storage has become the norm, it’s still useful to have a physical flash drive.

Going above and beyond normal flash drives, the SanDisk Luxe features both USB-C and Lightning in one device so it’s seamless to use between iPhone, iPad, Mac, and even PC.

You can pick up the 64GB SanDisk Luxe for around $45 with storage options going up to 256GB.

Have a favorite travel accessory not mentioned above? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

