Review: Transcend’s 1TB JetDrive Lite 330, a convenient MacBook Pro flush SD card

Transcend first launched its JetDrive Lite 330 expansion card specifically made for the latest MacBook Pro earlier this year, and last month debuted its largest option with a 1TB capacity. Read along for our hands-on look at this MacBook Pro flush SD card.

Specs

Half-size SD card fits perfectly flush in MacBook Pro

Capacities from 128GB to 1TB

Dust, water, and shock-resistant

95 MB/s write and 75 MB/s read speeds

5-year warranty

Price: $38-$190

While the JetDrive Lite 330 is designed for the new MacBook Pro notebooks, it does also work with the late 2012 to early 2015 MacBook Pro.

1TB JetDrive Lite 330 next to a regular size SD card

In Use

As you can see below, once you install the JetDrive Lite 330, it practically disappears.

In fact, it sits so flush against the MacBook Pro that it takes a bit of practice to get the hang of removing it. I’ve found it easiest to get a fingernail under the bottom edge.

Whether you’re looking to use the extra storage all the time or when traveling and on the go, it’s really convenient to not have to carry or pack an external drive and cable.

Of course, the trade-off for the super-compact storage is slower speeds than an external SSD. However, it’s not that much slower than external spinning hard disks. Depending on what you need it for, the integrated design may be well worth the speed difference.

In my speed tests, the Transcend MacBook Pro flush SD card performed just over the quoted 75 MB/s for writing and just shy of the 95 MB/s for reading at 89.7.

One handy way to use this expansion card along with managing your data or media manually is setting it up to do Time Machine backups.

When plugged in, the JetDrive will show up as an available disk in Time Machine settings. This can be a foolproof way to make sure you’re backing up your MacBook Pro when traveling.

MacBook Pro flush SD card wrap-up

Whether you need just a little extra storage with a smaller capacity or the max 1TB JetDrive, this MacBook Pro flush SD card is a valuable accessory to pick up.

From the super convenient form factor to dust, water, and shock resistance, plus a generous 5-year warranty, it’s easy to recommend the JetDrive Lite 330 as long as you’re fine with the 75-95 MB/s speeds.

The 128GB JetDrive Lite 330 starts from $38, the 256GB goes for about $60, the 512GB sells for $90, and the 1TB version we tested goes for $190.

