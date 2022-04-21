Transcend launches 1TB JetDrive flush SD card designed for the new MacBook Pro

After launching its JetDrive Lite 330 expansion cards earlier this year, Transcend is out today with a new 1TB JetDrive SD card made specifically for the latest MacBook Pro. With a clean design that sits fully flush with your notebook, the 1TB JetDrive makes it seamless to expand your MacBook Pro’s storage.

Transcend announced the new 1TB capacity JetDrive Lite 330 in a press release today.

Transcend Information, Inc. (Transcend®), a leading brand of digital storage and multimedia products, released a 1TB JetDrive Lite 330 expansion card which is exclusively designed for MacBook Pro® 2021. Its tiny design and high capacity expands the storage space of the MacBook Pro in a snap, increasing users’ efficiency by backing up digital files.

The JetDrive Lite 330 expansion cards use “high-quality” NAND flash and offer read speeds of 95 MB/s and write speeds of 75 MB/s. While those of course won’t match external SSD speeds, the big benefit is the tiny and flush form factor making the JetDrive Lite 330 a convenient way to integrate more storage for everything from docs, photos, and videos to Time Machine backups.

Like the 128, 256, and 512GB capacities, the new 1TB version features dust, water, and shock resistance thanks to Transcend’s chip-on-board manufacturing tech and comes with a five-year warranty.

The JetDrive Lite 330 cards are specifically made for the 2021 MacBook Pro, but they also work with late 2012 to early 2015 MacBook Pro notebooks.

The new 1TB capacity JetDrive SD card for MacBook Pro is available now priced at $249. Meanwhile, the 128GB version starts from around $40 with the 256 and 512GB capacities selling for about $60 and $120, respectively.

Stay tuned as we’ll have a full review of the JetDrive Lite 330 1TB expansion card coming soon.

