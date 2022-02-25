Review: This mophie 3-in-1 is the quintessential travel charger for iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods

Last month we saw mophie unveil a sharp-looking 3-in-1 official MagSafe travel charger that seemed like the perfect solution for powering up iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods on the go. Spoiler alert, after testing it out for the last few weeks, it’s as fantastic as we hoped. Read on for all the details about why the mophie 3-in-1 is the best iPhone travel charger out there.

mophie 3-in-1 travel charger specs

Official MagSafe for iPhone with 15W fast wireless charging

Ultra-compact 3-in-1 design all powered by 1 USB-C cable 3.3 ft (1m) USB-C cable and 30W power adapter included

Neatly stows in felt travel case

Dedicated charging for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods

Black and gray design

Priced at $149.95

Materials and design

The mophie 3-in-1- travel charger features both a wonderful design and use of materials. First up, the felt travel case is simple and well made. It has separate spots for the charger, power adapter, and cable so it’s dead simple to stay organized and keep you from misplacing any parts.

Here’s a closer look at the travel charger when folded. It features a super-soft (but durable) gray and black exterior with magnets keeping it closed when stored.

I really love the design is mostly black and gray on the inside as well (except for the official MagSafe for iPhone and MFi Apple Watch chargers). Compared to Apple’s all-white MagSafe Duo, the mophie 3-in-1 will stay much cleaner over time.

The official MagSafe charger features a soft silicone (or rubber) finish so it won’t mark up or scratch your iPhone or a nice case. Another thoughtful touch is the MagSafe charger sitting a bit above the base which means the large camera bump on the iPhone 13 lineup doesn’t cause any issues.

The included USB-C cable plugs in just behind the Apple Watch charger to power the whole setup.

Taking into account the whole package, the build quality feels great and mophie includes a two-year warranty with the 3-in-1 travel charger.

What makes it the best iPhone travel charger?

I’ve really enjoyed my time with the 3-in-1 travel charger. When mophie first unveiled it, my colleague Chance Miller said it looked like what Apple’s MagSafe Duo should have been and after using it, I fully agree. It’s more capable, the design is on-point, and you get a travel case with included cable and power adapter (MagSafe Duo at $129 doesn’t include the power adapter).

The convenience with the mophie 3-in-1 travel charger stands out as its biggest perk. Instead of having to pack three cables or more, you’ve got one tidy carrying case that packs 15W MagSafe charging for iPhone, an Apple Watch charger that supports nightstand mode, and a place to juice up your AirPods.

Along with that, you only need access to one outlet to charge up your devices since the 3-in-1 travel charger powers everything with a single 30W (included) power adapter.

Wrap-up

Even with fantastic products, I usually have a few constructive pieces of criticism but that’s not the case here. I can’t think of any way to improve the 3-in-1 travel charger, mophie’s really knocked it out of the park.

It seamlessly charges up iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods with a top-notch and portable design, thoughtful travel case, and everything you need is included – looking at you Apple MagSafe Duo – making it the quintessential travel charger for Apple users.

The mophie 3-in-1 travel charger is available at Apple and direct from mophie with the latter usually offering 20% off.

Meanwhile, a slick companion to the best iPhone travel charger is mophie’s new portable magnetic stand, we’ll have a full review on that coming soon.

