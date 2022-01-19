Mophie unveils 3-in-1 travel charger, showing what MagSafe Duo should have been

A sharp new accessory from mophie has been revealed by Apple today designed for seamlessly charging iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods while on the go. The new 3-in-1 travel charger from mophie features official MagSafe for iPhone, a slick foldable design, and a convenient carrying case.

Apple opened up pre-orders for the mophie 3-in-1 travel charger on its website ahead of stock arriving at Apple Stores.

The convenient, foldable charger is MFi, meaning it uses Apple’s offical MagSafe (15W power for iPhone) and Apple Watch charger along with a third wireless charger for AirPods and AirPods Pro.

mophie 3-in-1 travel charger specs

From Apple’s listing:

Fast wireless charging up to 15W

Compatible with any MagSafe enabled iPhone

Dedicated spots for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods/AirPods Pro

Easily charge all your everyday accessories in one central location

Charger and case are made with a stylish, premium fabric

Includes a USB-C cable, carrying case, and wall adapter

Priced at $149.95

Shown off below, the triple charger folds into a compact square with an included case neatly stowing the USB-C charger and cable.

Orders are open now for the Apple Store exclusive with deliveries estimated for late February to early March. And mophie shared with 9to5Mac that the new travel charger will also be available directly from the company when it launches in the coming weeks.

9to5Mac’s take

I really like the look of this – both the design and functionality. My colleague Chance Miller mentioned when first seeing this that it’s “what the MagSafe Duo should have been,” and I agree. And notably it’s in the same ballpark price-wise as Apple’s MagSafe Duo while adding features like the third wireless charger, carrying case, and including the power adapter (MagSafe Duo doesn’t even include the power adapter).

mophie will be sending us a review unit, so stay tuned for a detailed look at what appears to a perfect travel charger for Apple users.





