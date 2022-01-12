Review: Mophie MagSafe-compatible Snap+ Powerstation Stand offers versatility and 10,000 mAh battery

There are plenty of MagSafe-compatible battery packs for iPhone available that offer power but most don’t go beyond that. Mophie’s Snap+ Powerstation Stand, however, is multifunctional with handy features like a tripod socket and built-in kickstand, paired with a larger than average battery. Read on for our full review.

As the bigger and more versatile sibling to the Mophie Snap+ Juice Pack Mini, the Snap+ Powerstation Stand doubles the Mini’s 5,000 mAh capacity to 10,000 mAh and adds some valuable extras.

Mophie Snap+ Powerstation Stand specs

MagSafe compatible

20W wired input and output (USB-C)

10W max wireless output, 7.5W wireless output for iPhone Can power 2 devices simultaneously (1 wired, 1 wireless)

Works in portrait and landscape orientation

10,000 mAh (37 Wh) capacity – up to ~2 full charges for iPhone

Built-in kickstand

Built-in 1/4-20 tripod socket

Price: $69.99

Materials and build

In my testing, the Mophie Snap+ Powerstation Stand lives up to the quality the company is known for. This portable charger features a solid build with a nice fabric-wrapped front and back and a rubber edge around the perimeter for grip.

On the bottom right corner of the Powerstation Stand is the power button along with four LED battery capacity lights.

On the other side is the USB-C port that works for 20W input and output, with the 1/4-20 tripod thread on the bottom.

Naturally, with a large 10,000 mAh capacity, the Stand Powerstation Stand is thicker than other MagSafe-compatible batteries. It’s roughly about as thick as two iPhone 13s.

Along with the Powerstation Stand and USB-C cable, a Snap adapter comes in the box to bring MagSafe functionality to iPhone 11 and older or any Android smartphone.

In-use

After spending several weeks with the Mophie Snap+ Powerstation Stand, I’ve found it to be very useful from my desk, to on-the-go, traveling, bedside, and more.

For desk, countertop, or bedside table use, the built-in kickstand gives a great angle for Face ID and using the touch screen plus viewing content. I also like that you can use it as just a MagSafe stand when you want and simply tap the power button when you need to juice up your iPhone.

Mophie’s magnets in the Powerstation Stand create a strong connection with iPhone 12 and 13 (or any device with the Snap adapter).

And I really appreciate the attention to detail with Mophie providing enough room so that the large camera bump on the iPhone 13 Pro doesn’t create a gap between the stand and your phone.

The 1/4-20 tripod thread is really useful whether you’re a content creator, photography/videographer, or just like having the ability to power your iPhone during FaceTime/Zoom calls and more.

Mophie Snap+ Powerstation Stand wrap-up

If you’re going to pick up a power bank, the Snap+ Powerstation Stand makes so much sense to me with double the power that most MagSafe-compatible batteries have while gaining the integrated stand and tripod socket.

All of that at $30 less than Apple’s MagSafe Battery, and the Powerstation Stand feels like a great value.

The Mophie Snap+ Powerstation Stand is available direct from Mophie priced at $69.99 as well as Best Buy.

