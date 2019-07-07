We’re just two months away from Apple’s expected announcement and release of the iPhone 11 lineup. Now that WWDC has come and gone, the September iPhone 11 event is the next thing on the company’s horizon. Here’s is when Apple might announce and release the iPhone 11.

When will Apple announce the iPhone 11?

Apple generally holds press events every September. The events are used as an opportunity for Apple to announce its latest iPhone and Apple Watch hardware, as well as showcase new software features originally shown to developers at WWDC. Expect the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max to be announced at this year’s September event, alongside the Apple Watch Series 5 and iPhone XR successor.

When will Apple hold its September event? Here are the past several years of event dates for reference:

Wednesday, September 12th, 2018

Tuesday, September 12th, 2017

Wednesday, September 7th, 2016

Wednesday, September 9th, 2015

As you can see, Apple generally holds its iPhone event on the second Tuesday or Wednesday of September. This year, that would mean we’re looking at event on September 10th or September 11th. Tuesday, September 10th seems the most likely choice, as Apple has always avoided holding events on September 11th.

When will Apple release the iPhone 11?

With all of that having been said, what about the release date of the iPhone 11? In general, Apple opens iPhone pre-orders the Friday following its event. If the event is indeed held on September 10th, we should expect iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 5 pre-orders on Friday, September 13th. The first pre-orders would then likely arrive to customers on the following Friday, September 20th.

Here are the past several years of iPhone release dates for reference:

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max – September 21st, 2018

– September 21st, 2018 iPhone XR – October 26th, 2018

– October 26th, 2018 iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus – September 22nd, 2017

– September 22nd, 2017 iPhone X – November 3rd, 2017

– November 3rd, 2017 iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus – September 16th, 2016

Barring any delays like we saw with the iPhone X and iPhone XR, it seems likely that the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and Apple Watch Series 5 will be released on Friday, September 20th, 2019.

What features will the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max offer? Read our full roundup right here. Do you plan on upgrading this year? Let us know down in the comments below.

