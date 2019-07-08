Purported iPhone 11 redesigned logic board pictured in new leak

As we get closer to iPhone season, it is the norm for more and more components from the upcoming iPhone models to leak out online. We already know how the overall phone will look from the outside. Today, we get a glimpse at some of the device’s internals.

The new images were published on Slashleaks.

The iPhone X, XS, and XR used L-shaped logic boards. This latest leak implies a return to a more standard, rectangular, logic board design.

Whilst we don’t expect major visual changes to the iPhone 11 chassis outside of the new camera module, it seems like there will be a more significant design shakeup for the internal components.

Apple appears to be redesigning the internal logic board to allow for a larger battery and to make room for the new triple-lens camera bump. As a straight rectangle, it should be able to nestle on the right hand side of the phone, maximising room for a big battery on the left.

As previously reported by Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 11 battery capacity will increase by 20%, the iPhone 11 Max battery is upped by 10%, and the new ‘iPhone XR 2’ battery will be bumped slightly. The new battery capacities should improve longevity for 5.8-inch iPhone XS fans and support the new bilateral wireless charging feature for AirPods.

The iPhone 11 lineup will be announced by Apple in the fall, likely at a media event in early September.

