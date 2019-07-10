SiriusXM update brings personalized Pandora-powered stations, exclusive videos, and expanded streaming plan

SiriusXM has upgraded its streaming services today for users with new personalized stations powered by Pandora, access to new music channels, and more exclusive video content. The company is also expanding subscriber access to SiriusXM content on devices like iPhone, Apple TV, the web, and more at no cost.

SiriusXM detailed the news in a press release today:

SiriusXM announced today that 30 million subscribers now have access to the world’s best audio entertainment in more places than ever before. SiriusXM Select subscribers now join SiriusXM All Access, SiriusXM Essential Streaming and SiriusXM Premier Streaming subscribers with unlimited streaming access to the hundreds of SiriusXM music, sports, talk, news and entertainment channels, at no additional cost, outside the car on a phone, at home, and online.

SiriusXM Select subscribers will also now get access to the over 100 ‘Xtra Music Channels.’ Meanwhile, All Access and SiriusXM Premier Streaming plans now have the ability to create personalized ad-free radio stations powered by Pandora.

SiriusXM listeners can get a truly unique combination of rich music curation and industry-leading personalization not found in any other audio entertainment service. These Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora will employ Pandora’s unrivaled listener personalization technology, driven by its pioneering Music Genome Project. The Stations will draw from SiriusXM’s vast music library and be served through SiriusXM’s delivery infrastructure.

As for video, the company touts even more exclusive content in its app and web player.

SiriusXM Video Preview: More exclusive video content is now available to SiriusXM subscribers on the SiriusXM app and web player, featuring memorable performances and interviews from the archive, including artists and newsmakers such as Kevin Hart, Cardi B, Jonas Brothers, P!NK, Khalid, Florida Georgia Line, Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, Reba McEntire, Lady Antebellum, BTS, George Clooney, Tracy Morgan, Chelsea Handler, Ryan Reynolds, KISS, Halsey, Bruno Mars, Brooks Koepka and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Plus, new videos are being added regularly. This marks the next step in SiriusXM’s video offering, following the debut of video from The Howard Stern Show last year, with more to come from other SiriusXM personalities this fall, including Jenny McCarthy, Michelle Collins, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, Jeff Lewis, Emily Morse, Jim Norton & Sam Roberts, Jason Ellis, Karen Hunter and others.

Read more about today’s SiriusXM updates here.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: