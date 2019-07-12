9to5Mac Happy Hour 233: Apple shakes up the MacBook line, iOS 13 beta 3 and iPad rumors

- Jul. 12th 2019 7:22 am PT

0

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss reporting that followed Jony Ive’s Apple exit, changes in beta 3 versions of iOS/iPadOS/macOS/tvOS/watchOS, Apple’s Texas Hold’Em 2.0 game, Apple’s refreshed MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, the death of the 12-inch MacBook, 10.2-inch iPad rumors, and much more.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneInGoogle Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by Hyper: Get HyperCube to automatically backup photos & more to microSD or USB storage while you charge your iPhone. Special $29 preorder price (40% off).

Sponsored by TextExpander: Visit textexpander.com/podcast and select 9to5Mac Happy Hour to save 20% off your first year!

Sponsored by CapterraVisit Capterra.com/HappyHour today and join the millions of people who use Capterra each month.

Follow Zac:

Instagram @apollozac

Twitter @apollozac

Follow Benjamin:

Twitter @bzamayo

Follow 9to5Mac:

Instagram @9to5mac

Twitter @9to5mac

Facebook

Listen & Subscribe:

Share your thoughts!

Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!

HyperCube iPhone USB backup charger

Guides

9to5Mac Podcasts

9to5Mac Podcasts
9to5Mac Happy Hour

9to5Mac Happy Hour

A weekly podcast discussing the latest in Apple and technology.

About the Author

Zac Hall's favorite gear

Sony RX100 IV

Sony RX100 IV
Beats Powerbeats Pro

Beats Powerbeats Pro