9to5Mac Happy Hour 233: Apple shakes up the MacBook line, iOS 13 beta 3 and iPad rumors

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss reporting that followed Jony Ive’s Apple exit, changes in beta 3 versions of iOS/iPadOS/macOS/tvOS/watchOS, Apple’s Texas Hold’Em 2.0 game, Apple’s refreshed MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, the death of the 12-inch MacBook, 10.2-inch iPad rumors, and much more.

