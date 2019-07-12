HyperCube is a brand new product from Sanho’s Hyper brand that automatically backs up your iPhone to microSD or USB storage while you charge. The product is available now for a 40% off special preorder price for a limited time ahead of a launch scheduled for next month.

Hands-on with HyperCube

As you’ll see in our first-look hands-on video below, the HyperCube includes a male USB connector on one side to plug into your iPhone charger of choice. On the opposite side, you will find two female USB-ports. One allows you to plug in your iPhone while the other gives you a spare to connect a USB drive to store backups and browse files.

The HyperCube also has a microSD card slot if you choose to use that for storage instead of or in addition to a USB drive. And it’s tiny. The entire HyperCube measures in at 1.86” x 1.4” x 0.94” and weighs just 20g. When using only a micro SD Card, the unit gets to retain its small form factor.

Video walkthrough

Once connected, HyperCube can automatically backup your photos, videos, contacts, and more directly to the USB drive or microSD card you insert while you simultaneously charge your iPhone or iPad.

The device uses an app that Hyper will make available following the launch. This will allow you to access any of the content you have stored on the microSD card or USB storage device you insert, including archives of backups and the ability to view and stream photos, videos, and more directly off the device.

The HyperCube itself also functions as a USB drive when you plug it into a Mac or other computer, allowing you to also use it as thumb drive to easily transfer content to and from your Mac in addition to iPhone and iPad.

HyperCube is available now at a special $29 preorder price (40% off) on Kickstarter and will later be available for $49.99 at retail.

HyperCube Features:

Tiny device that connects between USB charger and iOS/Android device

Free iOS/Android app

Automatically backups photos/videos/contacts onto microSD or USB drive

Restore photos/videos/contacts from backup to iOS/Android device

Allows iOS/Android to access media/data files on USB and microSD

Copy/cut/paste/move/delete/rename files on microSD and USB drive

Supports audio/video streaming playback

Supports photo slideshow/thumbnail view

Measures 47.3 x 35.5 x 24mm / 1.86” x 1.4” x 0.94”

Weighs 20g / 0.71oz / 0.04 lb

The unit we received is an early prototype unit, but it worked quite well in our testing. In typical Hyper fashion, the hardware itself is solid, while the app will benefit from the additional polish that comes during the remainder of its development. Once the HyperCube launches, we’ll be back with a full review that breaks down all aspects of the unit.

If you find yourself running low on storage space on your device, the HyperCube makes it easy to backup your photos and videos so that you can remove them from your iPhone or iPad and free up precious storage. What do you think?