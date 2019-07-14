Over at 9to5Toys we’re tracking all of the best Prime Day deals from Amazon’s 48-hour shopping event. A number of notable offers have already popped up ahead of Monday’s 3AM ET start time, and you can find all of them just below in our best Prime Day deals hub. Make sure you’re following along on Twitter so you don’t miss any of the best Lightning Deals as they come flowing in. You’ll find all of the best Prime Day deals below from Apple and many more.
Over the next few days, the best Prime Day deals will be streaming through Amazon’s Gold Box at a rapid pace. On top of rotating promotions that will last six to 48 hours, you’ll also see a number of Lightning deals flowing by just as fast. And don’t forget, you’ll need a Prime membership to cash in on any of these offers so be sure to have your details in order there or you might miss out.
Best Apple deals from Prime Day 2019
As expected, Amazon will be aggressively setting the pace on Apple deals throughout its official storefront. Amazon is also likely to match Best Buy and Target on any deals. In the lead up to Prime Day, we’ve seen a number of notable Apple offers pop-up.
Amongst the best Apple deals from Prime Day 2019 is $250 off Apple’s latest iPad Pros. This is a match of the best prices we’ve seen since it was released. You can also take $100 off Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad and we’re seeing $200 off the now previous-generation MacBook Air. Also, today only, Apple Watch Series 4 is $75 off at Macy’s. We are expecting to see slightly better offers on Apple’s wearables throughout Prime Day.
Here’s a look at the best deals so far:
- Amazon is taking up to $250 off the latest iPad Pros
- Take $100 off Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad, 128GB model now $329
- iPad Air up to $40 off
- iPad Mini $15 off at Amazon
- Previous generation iPad Pros up to $480 off
- Today only, nearly every Apple Watch Series 4 model is $75 off
- Apple AirPods with wireless charging case at new Amazon all-time low $179
- Amazon clears out MacBook Air inventory with deals starting at $999
- Score a rare discount on Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro Leather Sleeve at $27.50
- Replace your aging EarPods w/ urBeats3 Lightning headphones: $39 (Reg. $50+)
Hyper Takes up to 40% off its most popular Mac, iPhone, and iPad accessories
Hyper is ringing in Prime Day 2019 with a number of notable deals on Mac, iPhone, and iPad accessories. This includes the 8-in-2 USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro and Air for $79.99. Regularly $120, we’ve not seen it for less direct or at Amazon. This robust USB-C hub transforms two MacBook USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 ports into nine additional ports, including USB 3.0, SD card readers, USB-C PD and more. It’s an easy way to take your MacBook’s I/O to a whole new level. Rated 3.8/5 stars.
Also be sure to check out the HyperJuice 87W USB-C PD Power Adapter with two USB-C ports and a USB-A port for $47.99 (Reg. $70). This robust charger can power up your MacBook, iPhone, and the latest iPads simultaneously. Other notable Hyper deals include:
- SOLO 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for Laptop/Tablet: $60 (Reg. $80)
- DUO 7-in-2 USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro/Air: $70 (Reg. $90)
- USB-C Hub for 13″ MacBook Pro 61W Power Adapter: $24 (Reg. $40)
- USB-C Hub for 15″ MacBook Pro 87W Power Adapter: $32 (Reg. $50)
Best Amazon device deals
Prime Day started early for Amazon’s in-house device lineup with all-time lows on Alexa-enabled products from $15. You can also score new low prices on the latest Kindle devices and Fire TV streaming media players, along with deals on Fire tablets as well.
Here’s a look at all the deals from Amazon’s in-house lineup of products:
- Prime Day takes up to $80 off Kindle E-readers, deals from $60
- Amazon’s Echo device sale for Prime Day delivers all-time lows from $15
- Amazon takes up to $120 off Kindle Fire tablets in Prime Day sale from $30
- Amazon’s Fire TV lineup hits new all-time lows for Prime Day, deals from $15
- Amazon’s Prime Day Ring sale drops Video Doorbell to $70
Best Smart Home deals
- Philips Hue Early Prime Day deals: Starter Kit $100 or Lightstrip $68
- Polk’s Command Sound Bar brings Alexa to your home theater at $199 (33% off)
- Tell Alexa or Assistant to clean with eufy’s RoboVac 30C at $200 (Reg. $300)
- Ultimate Ears’ BLAST Bluetooth Speaker sports Alexa for $70 (Save $20)
- Schlage’s $154 Sense HomeKit Deadbolt unlocks your door with Siri at 30% off
Best Tech deals
- Amazon takes up to 32% off select Roku streaming sticks with deals from $24
- Expand your Plex server with Seagate’s BarraCuda 8TB HDD: $150 (Reg. $180+)
- ASUS Google WiFi OnHub Router drops to $80 (20% off), TP-Link Extender at $14
- Score a new low on AOC’s Agon 35″ Curved 120Hz Monitor at $650 (22% off), more
- Bundle APC’s 1500VA UPS with its 6-Outlet Smart Power Strip at $180 (20% off)
- Expand your gaming repertoire with an 1TB Xbox One S for $180
- Hisense’s 65-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV sports Roku built-in for $450 (Reg. $600)
Best Home Goods deals
- Ninja’s professional 1000W blender is a must for smoothies at $59 (20% off)
- Contigo’s highly-rated AUTOSEAL West Loop Travel Mug is down to $11 (Reg. $20)
- Score up to 20% off select AmazonBasics home goods if you have Prime
- Amazon slashes $100 off Breville’s the Barista Espresso Machine: $480
- Boost safety with Kidde’s Voice Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Detector: $24 (Save 20%)
- Outfit your kitchen with these Dash mini appliances from $8 Prime shipped
Best Fashion deals
- GAP Factory gives you a new look with clearance prices from just $4
- Rockport’s Summer Essentials Sale features 30% off sitewide + free shipping
- Get running with ASICS shoes for men and women from $40 at Nordstrom Rack
- Bonobos is having its Biggest Fit Sale with 30% off sitewide + free shipping
- Columbia’s Web Specials take up to 65% off jackets, shoes and more from $19
- Levi’s Now or Never Sale updates your denim with an extra 40% off clearance
- Lands’ End Great Summer Sale discounts an array of summer styles up to 65% off
