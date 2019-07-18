Apple Store selling exclusive Satechi USB-C Multiport Pro Adapter, new Native Union wireless chargers and more

Apple is now selling an exclusive USB-C hub from Satechi, the Multiport Pro Adapter. The new device features a USB-C port for power, USB-A, SD and microSD card readers, and an HDMI port in a slim package. Native Union also has a range of new Apple accessories now available at Apple Stores and Apple.com.

Satechi announced the Apple-exclusive USB-C adapter in a press release today:

Satechi, known for producing accessories that make everyday life more convenient, announces the availability of its USB-C Multiport Pro Adapter, exclusively sold at Apple.com and select Apple stores. The new hub is configured specifically for Mac and iOS devices and gives users the ability to expand ports and maximize productivity in one simple, user friendly solution.

The Multiport Pro Adapter comes in space gray and is priced at $70, the same as what Apple’s first-party USB-C adapter normally sells for (but doesn’t have SD readers like Satechi’s new adapter). Notably, Satechi’s Multiport Pro Adapter is the only third-party USB-C hub that Apple is selling.

Satechi’s new adapter features an HDMI port (4K @ 30Hz), both SD and microSD card readers (UHS-I), a USB-C port for power delivery, and a USB-A port (USB 3.0 for up to 5Gbps speeds).

Oddly, Satechi nor Apple list the maximum power delivery through the USB-C input, but it must support all of the MacBook notebooks since Apple is selling it as an exclusive.

Satechi is only selling this Multiport Pro Adapter model through Apple. Other similar USB-C hubs (priced above and below $70) can be found on the company’s website and Amazon storefront.

New Native Union wireless chargers, cables, more

Native Union has also announced that a new range of its Apple accessories has been made available at Apple Stores. The products include the Dock Wireless Charger Marqeutry Edition, the Drop Wireless Charger Marquetry Edition, Universal Cable, and more.

Check out all of Native Union’s latest offerings, including Apple Store exclusives here.

