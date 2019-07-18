ElevationLab has released a unique solution for families looking to charge multiple iPhones, iPads, and other devices at once. FamilyCharger offers power for Lightning, USB-C, and microUSB devices in one hearty nine-foot cable with 65W of power. Read on for all the details…

ElevationLab is known for making great and oftentimes unique Apple accessories, like CordDock (reviewed). Now the company has launched its solution for family members fighting over chargers. The new FamilyCharger is a mega charger that includes 65W of total power so each of the five individual chargers gets full 2.4A output.

The nine-foot cable includes silicone cord management mounts, is MFi certified, and can handle pretty much any device.

FamilyCharger highlights:

Charge all your devices in one place, without the cord clutter.

Three Lightning, one MicroUSB, and one USB-C connector let you never have to fight for a cord.

Thick braided cord delivers full, independent power up to 2.4A to each connector. 9ft total length.

Included silicone mounts let you cleanly route it anywhere, even up a bookshelf.

Smallest footprint of any multi-charger.

Apple MFi certified, first of its kind.

Optionally, get the Cord-Only version to use with your own 5-port power supply. Must verify it has 10mm spacing.

FamilyCharger can be purchased with the 65W USB power adapter for $75, or without for $50. If you opt for the version without the included power adapter, you’ll just need to make sure your 5-port USB hub has 10mm spacing.

Check out more from ElevationLab on the company’s homepage and Amazon storefront.

Without FamilyCharger With FamilyCharger

