To start the week, Apple’s previous-generation MacBook Air deals start $950, Magic Trackpad 2 in space gray sees rare price cut, and Anker Bluetooth speaker starts at $10.

Apple MacBook Air deals start from $950

Amazon currently offers Apple’s previous-generation MacBook Air starting at $950 for the 128GB model. You’ll find it selling for the same price at Best Buy as well as with added tax benefits at B&H. Today’s price drop is good for a nearly $250 discount, is $49 under our previous mention, and is right around the best price we’ve seen to date. Step up to the 256GB model at $1,100. Standout inclusions here are a 13-inch Retina display alongside a dual-core 8th generation Intel i5 processor. Plus, Touch ID makes the cut as well, which is paired with two Thunderbolt 3 ports and up to 12 hours of battery life.

Magic Trackpad 2 in space gray hits Amazon low at $105

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s Magic Trackpad 2 in space gray for $105. Typically selling for $149 direct from Apple, the next best price cut we’re seeing is $136 from B&H. Today’s offer matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low and is one of the first few discounts we’ve tracked. Magic Trackpad 2 delivers gesture control, Force Touch features, and more to your Mac setup. Apple’s in-house peripheral sports an edge-to-edge glass surface, which is almost 30% larger than the previous generation Magic Trackpad. It also notably charges with a Lightning port.

Grab a mini Anker Bluetooth speaker for the summer from $10

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Soundcore Ace A1 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $13. Originally $26, it goes for about $18 these days and is now at the best price we can find. Alongside a 6-hour playback time, it features a detachable strap so you can hang it just about anywhere, a built-in microphone for taking calls, and more. Along with Bluetooth connectivity, it also has a micro SD card port and a typical audio aux in. There’s also another discounted speaker from Anker on sale for $10.

