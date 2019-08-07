Apple Watch Series 3 deals abound before September’s event, iMacs see price drops for back to school, and Arlo’s HomeKit-enabled Pro 2 kit is on sale. All of this and more is in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break episode.

Apple Watch Series 3 deals pop at Best Buy

We’re expecting to see fresh Apple Watch models at next month’s keynote event, but today Series 3 deals are flying at Best Buy with up to $175 off. You’ll find markdowns on various cellular models in this promotion. There’s also the usual $80 off GPS-only configurations as well. Apple Watch Series 3 is still a viable device with watchOS updates expected for the next few years. Check out all of the best Series 3 deals available today right here.

Retina 4K iMacs on sale for $929

With back-to-school time upon us, now is a great chance to pick up a discounted iMac. Previous generation 4K Retina models are currently being discounted at B&H. You can grab the entry-level model for $929, which is $370 off the original price. It ships with a Retina 4K display, four USB-A ports and two Thunderbolt 3 ports. Make sure to put your savings to good use and pick up a Twelve South Backpack to hide your extra storage.

Arlo Pro 2 gets HomeKit and $50 price drop

Just this week, Arlo announced that its Pro 2 cameras would be getting HomeKit support. Now the single camera bundle is getting discounted by $50 down to $250 at Best Buy. Aside from HomeKit integration, you can count on free cloud storage and 1080p feeds. Learn more in our hands-on review.

