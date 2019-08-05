Arlo has today started rolling out HomeKit support for two of its Arlo Base Stations. These updates enable HomeKit support for the Arlo Pro and Arlo Pro 2 security cameras, fulfilling a promise made by the company in January.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

During CES this year, Arlo announced that it would make HomeKit support available for the Arlo Pro and Pro 2 sometime during the first quarter. While it missed that Q1 deadline, the update is now available.

Owners of the Arlo Base Station VMB4000 and the Arlo Base Station VMB4500 should have a new update available via the Arlo application on iOS. Once you install this update, you’ll be able to use the Arlo app to access your HomeKit code, and add your Pro or Pro 2 cameras to HomeKit.

Adding HomeKit support to the Pro and Pro 2 means that you’ll be able to access live video streams from your camera directly in the Home app. This places the video right alongside your other HomeKit accessories, and means you won’t have to visit the Arlo app itself quite as often.

Of note, iOS 13 adds a new HomeKit Secure Video functionality that records your smart camera video and uploads it to iCloud. This a separate feature from generic HomeKit support, however, and Arlo is not yet on the list of manufacturers who plan to support the functionality. The current manufacturers signed on to support HomeKit Secure Video include Logitech, Eufy, Netatmo, and Robin.

Unfortunately, owners of the Arlo Ultra 4K, which we reviewed back in May, will have to keep waiting for Home support. There’s currently no timetable for when Arlo might roll out support for the newer Ultra cameras.

Arlo Pro and Pro 2 users can head to the Arlo app on iOS now to update their Base Station and start taking advantage of HomeKit support.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: