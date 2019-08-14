Nike+ Apple Watch Series 4 models return to their best price yet in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break. You’ll also find deals on MacBook Pro at up to $550 off and Samsung’s all-metal BAR flash drives hit new all-time lows at Amazon. All of our favorite deals and more can be found just below.

Nike+ Apple Watch Series 4 over $100 off

Today only, Nike+ Apple Watch Series 4 models are $105 off returning to the best prices we’ve seen on cellular configurations. This offer ends tonight, so be sure to jump on this deal if you missed it last month. Apple Watch Series 4 delivers a larger display than its predecessors and offers both GPS and Cellular connectivity. It’s all powered by Apple’s S4 64-bit chip which offers up to 18 hours of battery life on a full charge. Swimmers will also be pleased to know that Apple Watch Series 4 is water-resistant to 50 meters. Make the most of your savings today and pick up a few extra Apple Watch bands. While there are plenty of options out there, our roundup of the best straps and bands starts at $5 with a number of styles to choose from.

Latest MacBook Pro models see hefty student discounts

Best Buy is currently taking up to $450 off the latest MacBook Pros from Apple. This offer is sweetened further by the inclusion of an extra $100 off for students. You can hit up this landing page to learn how to take advantage of these education offers. Headlining is the entry-level 15-inch model at $2,100 which you can also find over at Amazon. That’s a $299 discount which jumps to $399 when you account for student offers, which brings the price down to $2,000. We’ve never seen it this low since it was released earlier in 2019. You can check out the entire lot of deals right here.

Samsung’s all-metal BAR flash drives on sale

Amazon has Samsung’s all-metal BAR flash drives on sale from $9. Our top pick is the 256GB model for $40 (Reg. $50). There are various other capacities on sale, too, which you can see here. Samsung’s BAR line of flash drives goes beyond the usual plastic design with a sleek and modern metal build. Notable features include transfer speeds up to 300MB/s, a waterproof casing, and a keychain hook for added security on-the-go.

9to5Mac deal of the month

This month we’ve teamed up with HomeIQ to celebrate the launch of its new OnlyBrush iOS-controlled smart toothbrush and travel kit. For a limited time, you can preorder the new product at 60% off with a special $60 early bird price. Get the HomeIQ OnlyBrush smart toothbrush & travel kit for $60 (Reg. $149).

