Score a Sony CarPlay Receiver at a new Amazon all-time low and Twelve South launched its annual Back to School event. You can also save on the DJI Osmo Pocket, today only. Hit the jump for more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Sony CarPlay Receiver hits new Amazon all-time low

Update: This price has dropped further to $236!

Amazon has a Sony CarPlay receiver at a new low price today, dropping the 6.2-inch unit down to $236. It typically goes for $300. Sony’s receiver makes it easier to keep an eye on navigation directions and more while commuting. CarPlay is at the center of the experience, which is only going to get better once iOS 13 rolls around.

Twelve South launches Back to School event

Twelve South has kicked off its annual Back to School sale at Amazon where you can find a wide range of iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories from $15. This includes leather cases for the latest devices from Apple, a number of MacBook docks, and more. You can find all of our top picks right here.

DJI Osmo Pocket gets 1-day discount to $315

Today only, you can pick up the DJI Osmo Pocket Handheld Camera for $315 at Woot. You’d usually find it for $349 at other retailers. DJI Osmo Pocket delivers buttery smooth image stabilization thanks to its 3-axis system. Inside you’ll find a 1/2.3-inch sensor that enables an 80-degree field of view and support for 4K video at 60fps or 1080p at 120fps.

9to5Mac deal of the month

This month we’ve teamed up with HomeIQ to celebrate the launch of its new OnlyBrush iOS-controlled smart toothbrush and travel kit. For a limited time, you can preorder the new product at 60% off with a special $60 early bird price. Get the HomeIQ OnlyBrush smart toothbrush & travel kit for $60 (Reg. $149).

