Following a report from The Financial Times earlier today, Bloomberg has now published its own report detailing certain aspects of Apple TV+. According to the report, Apple is targeting a November launch of Apple TV+ and “weighing” a price of $9.99 per month.

Apple itself has not yet offered any details on price, and this Bloomberg report is the first we’ve heard of a $9.99 price point. That places it above the $6.99 price of Disney+, and right in the middle of the various plans and tiers offered by Hulu and Netflix.

The report notes that a “free trial is likely as Apple builds up its library,” but it did not go into specifics. Apple Music offers a three month free trial, but Apple Arcade is likely to only offer a one month trial. 9to5Mac report earlier today that Apple Arcade will cost $4.99 per month.

As for the original content slate at launch, Apple TV+ will reportedly include the following shows:

Apple’s initial slate of shows will include “The Morning Show,” Steven Spielberg’s “Amazing Stories,” “See” with Jason Momoa, “Truth Be Told” with Octavia Spencer, and a documentary series about extravagant houses called “Home.”

That’s a relatively small slate of original content, and it’s unclear how quickly Apple will expand. A report earlier today said Apple’s budget has ballooned to over $6 billion.

One common suggestion has been that Apple might bundle all of its services together – including Apple Music, iCloud Storage, Apple News+, and Apple Arcade. Bloomberg’s report hints at a potential bundle with with the iPhone Upgrade Program:

The company could head off a revenue slowdown by coaxing users to subscribe to the new services. Cupertino, California-based Apple could also potentially boost revenue by tying services to the iPhone upgrade program, which lets customers update to new models annually via monthly payment plans.

