OtterBox launches OtterSpot modular home and portable wireless charging system for iPhone and more

OtterBox is out today with an interesting take on streamlining the iPhone wireless charging experience. OtterSpot has arrived as a modular home and portable wireless charging system with a stackable design, USB-C, and 5,000 mAh capacity in the portable Qi-enabled OtterSpot batteries that neatly rest and charge on top of the base.

Particularly since Apple canceled AirPower, there really hasn’t been much innovation in the wireless charging space. OtterBox is looking to shake things up with its new modular wireless charging system for iPhone and other Qi-enabled devices. While it doesn’t offer multi-device charging in the way that AirPower was shooting for, it offers what looks like a sharp experience by blending a home wireless charger with wireless portable chargers that stack and juice up all in one place.

Here’s how OtterBox describes OtterSpot:

Use this charging pad as your base to fast-charge Qi wireless devices and simultaneously stack multiple OtterSpot batteries. Goodbye cables and cords.

Even with three portable OtterSpot batteries on the base, you can charge your iPhone or other Qi-enabled smartphones.

The new charging system is available now from OtterBox. The circular OtterSpot base and one OtterSpot portable Qi battery come with the system for $130. A total of three batteries can be stacked and charged on top of one OtterSpot base. Additional batteries run $70.

OtterSpot highlights

Portable 5,000 mAh wireless charging pad battery provides one full charge

10-watt high-speed wireless charger powers up devices fast

LED lights show battery capacity and wireless charging state

USB A-C cable included to recharge battery when away from base or an additional device using the two-way USB-C port

Anti-slip surface on top and bottom holds phone in place during charging and keeps charging battery gripped to surface

Check out the video below for a closer look at OtterSpot.

