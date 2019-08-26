Apple releasing iOS 12.4.1, likely includes jailbreak vulnerability fix

Update: Apple has also released tvOS 12.4.1, watchOS 5.3.1, and a new build of macOS Mojave 10.14.6.

Apple today has released iOS 12.4.1 to the public. This release comes after a vulnerability was exposed last week that made it possible to jailbreak many recent iPhone models running iOS 12.4.

A jailbreak for iOS 12.4 was publicly released last week, as we reported. The release came after it was discovered that Apple accidentally unpatched a vulnerability that was originally fixed in iOS 12.3. The bug in question was first reported to Apple by Google’s Project Zero team. Apple detailed the fix in the security release notes for iOS 12.4.

The public release of a jailbreak for modern iPhones has become increasingly rare. In general, jailbreak details are kept private to keep Apple from patching it. Furthermore, jailbreaks are coveted among security researchers because of potential payouts available in the security market.

iOS 12.4.1 will be available soon to iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch users via the Settings app.

