For the first time, when two users with different lifestyles open up the Yelp app from the same location, they’ll see a completely different homescreen and search results based on their personal preferences. Yelp users will now find it easier to discover their favorite types of businesses, faster. The option to personalize Yelp will begin rolling out to iOS and Android app users today.

This will work after users set their various preferences for things like diet, lifestyle, accessibility, food and drink, and interests. The company notes that “personalizing Yelp is now an option for millions of app users, with all iOS users expected to have access this fall.”

To check if you’ve got access to the new personalized experience, make sure you’re on the latest version of the app and look for the prompt to “add preferences” on the home screen. Yelp says that some of the personalized search features will also be coming to Android but the full experience won’t land on the platform until next year.

Check out how the new experience looks in the video below. Yelp is a free download from the App Store.