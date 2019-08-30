Friday’s best deals are highlighted by Powerbeats Pro at a new all-time low price of $200. We’re also seeing Apple’s 21-inch Retina 4K iMac at $899 and a new movie sale from $5 over at iTunes. All that and more is in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Powerbeats Pro offer Apple’s H1 chip

Google Express offers the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds in black for $200. That’s down from the usual $250 price tag, $10 less than our previous mention, and the best price we’ve tracked to date. Powerbeats Pro deliver the latest in audio from Apple, offering up to 24-hours of playback and a totally wireless design made for workouts. Apple’s H1 chip makes it easy to quickly pair, enjoy longer range, and enables features like Hey Siri. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Apple 21-inch Retina 4K iMac is great for school

B&H offers the mid-2017 Apple 21.5-inch Retina 4K iMac 3GHz/16GB/1TB for $899 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $1,299. Apple is currently charging $1,059 for a refurbished model. This is a match of the best price we’ve tracked. Any time a Retina-enabled iMac falls below $1,000, it is particularly notable. It sports an Intel Core i5 3.0GHz processor, 8GB worth of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive. On the back, you’ll find four USB 3.1 ports, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, an SDXC card slot, and a single Gigabit Ethernet port. With the school year underway, this is a great buy for students looking for a desktop solution.

Apple launches $5 weekend movie sale

Following Tuesday’s big movie sale, Apple is heading into Labor Day weekend with a fresh batch of $5 films. You’d typically expect to pay at least $10 for these movies and up to $20 in some instances. Each of these titles will become a permanent part of our library. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

