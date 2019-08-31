As Hurricane Dorian inches closer to landfall in the United States, each of the big four wireless carriers has announced plans to help those in its path. Verizon, for instance, says it will offer unlimited data, calling, and texting to all users who could be affected by Hurricane Dorian.

As detailed by CNET, Verizon executive John Granby said the goal is to make sure Florida residents can connect “worry-free” before, during, and after Hurricane Dorian. The unlimited data, calling, and texting will be available from September 2 through September 9 to those in the path of Hurricane Dorian.

“We know that people have a lot of work to do in order to prepare for a major hurricane, and this is one small thing we can do to ensure they are able to connect worry-free before, during and after the storm.”

AT&T has made a similar announcement, saying it will waive all data overage fees from September 2 through September 8. The carrier also said that it is “actively working to position equipment and crews” as it prepares for potential service outages due to Hurricane Dorian.

Next up, Sprint has announced that it will also waive all text, call, and data overage fees for customers in the US Virgin Islands and Florida:

To assist customers in Florida in the areas expected to be hit hardest by the storm, we will waive call, text and data overages for Sprint customers from September 2-8, 2019. Customers on Unlimited plans will continue to enjoy their unlimited data, call and text benefits.

Last but not least, T-Mobile says on its website that it will provide updates on its efforts to assist customers affected by Hurricane Dorian over the coming days. The carrier emphasized that Magenta, T-Mobile One, or Simple Choice plans always have unlimited data, talk, and text.

Hurricane Dorian has intensified to a Category 4 storm and could make landfall in Florida by Tuesday. Recent data also suggests that the storm could make landfall in the Carolinas. In the lead up to landfall, however, the storm could shift yet again.

