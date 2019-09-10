Apple included a hidden ‘blue screen of death’ Easter egg in its event supercut video

Apple has actually hidden a binary message as an Easter egg in a couple frames of its “Apple event in a flash” video…

The Easter egg is presented in the section when they are comparing the power of the new entry-level iPad to the best-selling Windows PC laptop. The screen of code is clearly a reference to a typical Windows blue screen of death error message.

The binary message is a simple ASCII phrase, and it translates to “So you took the time to translate this? We love you.” Just a bit of fun hidden among the supercut of Apple TV+, iPhone 11, Apple Watch and more.

You can see the hidden Easter egg at about 1:24 in the video: