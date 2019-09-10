The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have officially been confirmed by Apple, packing a new triple-lens camera setup, a new matte design, and more. Here are some of the iPhone 11 Pro features and changes that may have slipped under the radar during today’s event.

Here are some of the iPhone 11 Pro features glossed over by Apple:

Water and dust resistant (IP68 up to 4 meters)

Enhanced Face ID

Brighter True Tone Flash

Apple-designed U1 chip

Spatial audio

Night mode

WiFi 6

Fast charging

Gigabit-class LTE

Next-generation Smart HDR

Toughest glass in a smartphone

1200 nits peak brightness display

Display is 15% more energy efficient

In terms of overall form factor, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are generally identical to the iPhone XS — but with one change. The iPhone 11 Pro weighs in slightly heavier than the iPhone XS. Here’s the comparison:

iPhone 11 Pro — 6.63 ounces (188 grams)

iPhone XS — 6.24 ounces (177 grams)

iPhone 11 Pro Max — 7.97 ounces (226 grams)

iPhone 11 XS Max — 7.34 ounces (208 grams)

Where does that extra weight come from? Likely the battery. The iPhone 11 Pro offers up to four hours longer battery life than the iPhone XS. That means you get up to 18 hours of vide playback, 11 hours of streaming, and 65 hours of audio playback.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 11 Pro Max offers five hours of additional battery life compared to the iPhone XS Max. That gets you 20 hours of video playback, 12 hours of video streaming, and eight hours of audio playback.

As reports prior to today’s event suggested, the iPhone 11 Pro series drops the 3D Touch Pressure sensitivity feature. In lieu of 3D Touch, Apple offer Haptic Touch. This means instead of pressure sensitivity, you long-press on the display and you’re given haptic feedback.

Many of the features that were originally reliant on 3D Touch, such as quick actions on homescreen icons, are now accessible via Haptic Touch. This means iPhone 11 Pro users shouldn’t miss out on much in terms of functionality.

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are available in four colors: space gray, silver, midnight green, and gold. The new iPhones also feature a matte finish, as opposed to the glossy glass finish of the iPhone XS.

As far as pricing goes, the iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999 for 64 GB of storage. The iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at $1,099 for 64 GB. That comes out to $41.62 per month or $45.79 per month, respectively.

Preorders will begin on September 13 at 5 a.m. PT, 8 a.m. ET. The new iPhones will arrive to customers and be available in Apple Stores on September 20.

Find all of the pricing details on Apple’s website. Read up on everything Apple announced at its September event in our news hub.

